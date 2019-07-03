PPP condemns continuing Cabinet meetings

Despite the recent Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling that validated the passage of the December 21st no-confidence motion against government, the APNU+AFC Cabinet is continuing to meet and make decisions, which the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) condemned yesterday.

The PPP’s voiced its concerns yesterday after the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) released a statement indicating that Cabinet had approved a proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found to be in possession of 30 grammes or less of marijuana.

“The APNU+AFC Coalition Government is currently illegal and Cabinet should have already resigned, consistent with Article 106 (6) of the Constitution and the recent ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). How then, is Cabinet meeting and making decisions?” a statement from the PPP yesterday questioned…..