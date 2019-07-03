Probe ongoing into teen’s fatal accident at Tuschen

Investigations into the fatal accident at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo public road which claimed the life of a 17-year old are still ongoing according to Commander of ‘C’ Division, Edmond Cooper.

Speaking to Stabroek News via telephone yesterday he explained that they are in the process of taking statements from the parties who are involved in the accident.

He also stated that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy which is scheduled for today and the policeman who was involved in the accident remains under close arrest…..