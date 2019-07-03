Guyana News

Probe ongoing into teen’s fatal accident at Tuschen

Azeez Mohamed

Investigations into the fatal accident at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo public road which claimed the life of a 17-year old are still ongoing according to Commander of ‘C’ Division, Edmond Cooper.

Speaking to Stabroek News via telephone yesterday he explained that they are in the process of taking statements from the parties who are involved in the accident.

He also stated that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy which is scheduled for today and the policeman  who was involved in the accident remains under close arrest…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Drilling of two water wells in Amelia’s Ward to start this month

By

GPL contingency plans yield success as company awaits submarine cable repair

By

Ituni loggers group converts from Friendly to Co-op Society

By

Comments

Trending