Ramotar gets temporary injunction against Kaieteur media

Former President Donald Ramotar (left) at court yesterday

Former President Donald Ramotar was yesterday afternoon granted a temporary injunction by High Court judge Sandil Kissoon against the Kaieteur News and Kaieteur Radio, which he has sued for in excess of $40 million for what he contends were defamatory publications and broadcasts targeting him.

The injunction restrains the Kaieteur News and Kaieteur Radio from publishing or broadcasting any statement whatsoever of and concerning Ramotar which suggests or tend to suggests or convey the impression that he is engaged in, connected to, associated with, involved in malpractice and/or stole money whatsoever and howsoever. 

Ramotar’s lawsuit argues that the media outlets commenced a series of publications about the investigation by the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) into oil blocks that were awarded during his tenure as President…..

