Guyana News

Schlumberger seeks EPA approval to store dry chemicals

International oilfield service provider Schlumberger has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorisation to store dry chemicals.

According to an EPA Notice to the Public, which was published on Sunday, the agency has received eight applications for Environmental Authorisation from various companies, including Schlumberger Guyana Inc.

The Notice said Schlumberger is seeking authorisation for the storage of dry chemicals at 24-26 Industrial Site, Ruimveldt…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mahdia nurse found dead in hostel

Mahdia nurse found dead in hostel

By

Autopsy for Eteringbang couple in apparent murder/suicide

By

Final member of Wakapau family discharged from hospital after mystery illness

By

Comments

Trending