Thakur to lead presidential inquiry into fatal Suriname pirate attack

President David Granger has ordered a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the fatal pirate attack in which over a dozen fishermen were killed off the coast of Suriname last year and Dr. Rishee Thakur has been appointed to lead it.

Thakur was sworn in yesterday as the Commissioner by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court One.

Geeta Chandan-Edmond, legal advisor in the Ministry of Presidency, said the Commission will “inquire into the circumstances surrounding the piracy attacks, which include violent criminal acts, hijacking of Guyanese-owned vessels and the resultant deaths of Guyanese nationals on or after April 27th, 2018.”….