Guyana News

Better Hope moneychanger, daughter died from gunshot wounds -autopsies

Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arian

Autopsies yesterday confirmed that Better Hope moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arian both died from gunshot injuries.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force noted that Aaron Latchman died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries, while his daughter died from a single gunshot injury.

The autopsies were performed yesterday by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Tullow spuds Jethro oil well

By

Man shot dead in apparent Middle Road hit

By

PPP protests for elections date

By

Comments

Trending