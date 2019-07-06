Better Hope moneychanger, daughter died from gunshot wounds -autopsies

Autopsies yesterday confirmed that Better Hope moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arian both died from gunshot injuries.
In a statement, the Guyana Police Force noted that Aaron Latchman died as a result of multiple gunshot injuries, while his daughter died from a single gunshot injury.
The autopsies were performed yesterday by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary…..
