Cop chopped during arrest of Moruca murder suspect

A police officer was injur-ed late Thursday evening during the arrest of the Moruca resident who is accused of brutally chopping two of his sisters, one of whom has since succumbed.

The injured policeman has been identified as Detective Constable 22126 Clyde Hazelwood.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed that the suspect, Randy Cozier, who is said to be mentally unstable, was arrested around 11 pm on Thursday in the North West District community…..