Cops issue wanted bulletin for suspect in attack on SASOD manager

The Guyana Police Force yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for one of the suspects in the attack on Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orien-tation Discrimination (SASOD) Joel Simpson, who was beaten by a group of men at Bourda Market last month.

In the bulletin, which was issued yesterday afternoon, the police said Maverick De Abreu, 29, whose last known address is known as Lot 56 Broad Street, Charlestown, George-town, is wanted in relation to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Simpson.

This is the second wanted bulletin to be issued by the police for DeAbreu…..