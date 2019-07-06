Harmon promises swift action on sexual harassment cases

Government has zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace, according to Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon, who yesterday assured that it will act swiftly to address such cases.

“Women, in particular, …must understand that the state will offer them the protection once they are harassed by anyone. This is a clear position which we have,” Harmon said during a post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.

His comments came in wake of an allegation that a senior Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) manager kissed and touched a woman who worked there without her permission and attempted to prevent her from leaving his office. The police are currently investigating the allegations…..