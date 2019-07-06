Man shot dead in apparent Middle Road hit

A 36-year-old man was gunned down last night at an abandoned building along Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, in what appeared to be an execution-style killing.

Leon Hescott, called ‘Dudu,’ was shot multiple times about his body and died on the spot.

The shooting occurred around 8 pm.

When Stabroek News arrived at the crime scene minutes after, relatives and persons in the area were surrounding the man’s lifeless body. The police had not yet arrived. His relatives were inconsolable.

Persons in the area, who did not want to be named, told this newspaper that they heard multiple gunshots in the area prior to discovering it was Hescott who was shot.

They indicated that the police were called immediately after the shooting occurred but they not arrive at the crime scene for quite some time. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to information received, the man was seated in a chair and was eating when a man rode up on a bicycle, dealt him a punch and then shot him multiple times on the premises.

Stabroek News understands that Hescott only returned to Guyana from French Guiana, where he resided, on Thursday evening. He was reportedly scheduled to return there today.

Crime scene investigators were processing the scene up to 10 pm last evening.

Hescott was no stranger to the police as he was charged and remanded to prison in 2007 over a $90 million diamond heist.

He is the fifth Hescott brother to be shot dead. His brother, Dave Hescott, was shot and killed in April 2007. He was found lying in the Le Repentir Cemetery. Another brother, Shawn Hescott, was gunned down not far from his home in November of 2006, while sitting on a horse cart. Winston Hescott was shot and killed by the police in 1996 and Adam Hescott was also shot by the police in 1997.