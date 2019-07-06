No compromise on house-to-house registration -PNCR

The PNCR, the largest party in the governing APNU+AFC coalition, yesterday reiterated that house-to-house registration is crucial for credible elections and emphasised that there will be no compromise on this issue.

Party Chairperson Volda Lawrence told reporters at the party’s Congress Place headquarters that the David Granger-led coalition will return to government once elections are held with a new list.

Invoking the President’s address to the nation following the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that a no-confidence motion against the government was valid, which means that elections would have to be held, Lawrence stressed that the polls “cannot proceed” on the now expired voters’ list as “it is outdated and corrupted.”….