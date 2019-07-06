Guyana News

Operations resume at Aurora mine after strike ends

Operations resumed at Guyana Gold-fields’ Aurora mine yesterday following a three-day strike by over 100 workers.

“Employees are starting to return to work in a phased approach to ensure orderliness and full production is anticipated to resume shortly,” the Canadian company said in a statement yesterday.

The strike began on July 2nd, and the statement said that as a result of the three operational days lost, the company estimates that approximately 22,500 tonnes of ore were not processed. However, full year production guidance remains unaffected at 145,000-160,000 ounces of gold, it said…..

