PPP protests for elections date

PPP/C MPs Zulfikar Mustapha and Vickram Bharrat marching with their placards along the picketing route. (Photo from the PPP/C’s Facebook page)

Braving heavy rains, hundreds of supporters of the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) yesterday protested in front of the Ministry of the Presidency on Vlissingen Road, Georgetown to call on President David Granger to announce a date for elections.

Supporters congregated between Regent Street and South Road and stood in the rain with placards, some of which read, ‘APNU+AFC illegal and shameless’, ‘Call elections now!’, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes! Elections now’, ‘Gecom is not above the law’, and ‘No parliamentary extension without early election date’.

As the protest continued, supporters chanted, “We need elections now! Granger must go!” Using a bullhorn, some protestors were heard shouting out the names of government ministers to which the crowd responded, “Must Go!”….

