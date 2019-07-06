Taxi-driver’s widow to sue for wrongful death

A wrongful lawsuit is to be filed against the state by the widow of taxi-driver Lallbachan Bachan, who was discovered dead in the Suddie Police Station lockup on Monday, days after he was taken into custody.

Attorney Anil Nandlall, during a press conference held at his South Road, Georgetown office yesterday morning, said that he will be filing civil proceedings against the state to claim compensation for Bachan’s wife, Samantha Bachan, and their children.

He said he will also be writing to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to request an immediate inquest into Bachan’s death, and to the Commissioner of Police requesting a “full-fledged” investigation…..