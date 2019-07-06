Tullow spuds Jethro oil well

Tullow Oil and Gas of the United Kingdom yesterday announced that it had spud its first well in the offshore Orinduik Block on Thurs-day and results are expected next month.

“Jethro well has spudded. Result expected first half of August,” George Cazenove, Head of Com-munications of Tullow Oil told Stabroek News.

Spudding is the beginning of drilling operations for a new well.

Cazenove had told this newspaper in May of this year that the company had “soon” planned to drill two wells in the Orinduik Block. The Jethro well would be the first and would be followed by the drilling of the Joe Well…..