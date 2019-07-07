Company Road top student credits teachers for NGSA success

According to Enkofi Moses, if his teachers had not taken the time to know him, then he would not have been the first Company Road Primary student to earn a place at Queen’s College in more than a decade.

The majority of his classmates have also done rather well, with 10 out of the 26 who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) this year securing places at top secondary schools such as the Bishops’ High School, President’s College and Annandale Secondary School.

“The main thing is the teachers. I don’t think any other teachers would’ve pushed us to get the results that we did,” he told Sunday Stabroek during an interview…..