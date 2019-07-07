EITI tightens reporting requirements

The general public can now expect more information, especially as it relates to contract transparency, to be included in upcoming Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GY-EITI) reports as there have been changes to the International Standard.

This was revealed by the head of GY-EITI’s National Secretariat Rudy Jadoopat on Friday. Jadoopat spoke to Sunday Stabroek after attending the eighth EITI Global Conference last month, when the changes were announced.

The Standard that the EITI has been using was adopted in 2016, and according to Jadoopat, the new changes encompass areas such as environmental reporting, gender balance, trades by state-owned enterprises, contract transparency and project level reporting…..