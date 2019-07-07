Gov’t pledges help to Berbice’s top NGSA performers

The government has signalled its intention to offer scholarships to the two students who tied for the top position in Berbice at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley visited Pawan Etwaroo, of Cumberland Primary, and Chitra Ramdihal, of Cropper Primary, in Region Six on Friday and she committed to providing assistance that will aid in their academic pursuits.

They both gained 520 marks to earn places at Queen’s College…..