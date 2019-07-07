Hero porter recounts Devil Hill rescue

Dexter Robert, the porter who was aboard the truck that capsized along the Linden-Lethem trail last Wednesday, has been hailed as a hero for his efforts to save the lives of the other two survivors.

Robert, who suffered injuries to his back, is currently recuperating at his Swan Village, Linden-Soesdyke Highway home.

Robert told Sunday Stabroek that although he can move around on his own, doctors ordered that he takes bed rest…..