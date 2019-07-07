Guyana News

Hunter, Douglas and McKenzie among 2019 visual arts competition winners

Dominique Hunter’s ‘Check-In’ is the winning entry in the Painting category (Terrence Thompson photo)

Dominique Hunter, Courtney Douglas and Stephen McKenzie are among the artists who have won this year’s Guyana Visual Arts Competition and Exhibition (GVACE).

Approximately 230 entries were submitted by artists from all over country for the competition’s six categories. The six categories are: Painting, Drawing, Sculpture, Textiles, Fine Craft and Photography.

Each artist was allowed to enter a total of three entries and the winning pieces were selected by a panel of five judges from each category. The first, second and third place winners were presented with $500,000, $300,000 and $200,000 along with gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively…..

