It’s all about giving back for returning retiree Gem Fraser

Retired in the United States, Gem Fraser has returned to her homeland after 38 years and she wants to offer Guyanese something different when it comes to designer clothing, jewellry, fabric bags, and scarves.

“I brought fabric and I thought that I would be able to teach women to sew. I was really concerned about so many women just having children and not doing anything. My goal was to give them a career, teach them to sew or cook,” she said, speaking of women in Mocha, the village where she started to teach at the age of 16.

“They were very, very good to me,” she said of the villagers and she revealed that they taught her a lot of new skills and exposed her to things she had never known…..