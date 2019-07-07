Limited access to finance sparks formation of credit union catering to Afro-Guyanese

Dozens of persons yesterday signed up to join a credit union catering to Afro-Guyanese which is to be officially registered by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G).

After repeatedly hearing about economic issues from the Afro-Guyanese community during its numerous outreaches across the country, IDPADA-G yesterday hosted a sign-up event for the soon-to-be-formed credit union, which is intended to facilitate easier access to loans. The event was held at the Critchlow Labour College on Woolford Avenue.

Although the event was scheduled for 11 am yesterday, persons reportedly began arriving at the location since 7 am…..