Man held for questioning over Middle Road murder

Leon Hescott

The police have detained one person for questioning about the murder of clothes vendor Leon Hescott, who was shot and killed on Friday evening on Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release, said the man who was detained was being questioned up to yesterday afternoon.

Sunday Stabroek was informed that the police are treating Hescott’s death as a robbery/murder since a quantity of foreign currency was taken from him…..

