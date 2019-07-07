Guyana News

Over 800 teen moms reintegrated into education system in past four years

Second chance at school

Nicolette Henry

In the last four years, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has reintegrated more than 800 teenaged mothers into the local school system. 

Minister Nicolette Henry told reporters at a People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) press conference at Congress Place on Friday that 500 of these mothers were enrolled in technical and vocational schools, and the Carnegie School of Home Economics in particular. The others have returned to the traditional secondary schools.

The reintegration initiative is part of the “We Care” programme which is implemented by the MoE in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

It’s all about giving back for returning retiree Gem Fraser

By

Second Georgetown School of Nursing Annex officially opened

By

Company Road top student credits teachers for NGSA success

By

Comments

Trending