Seafield man dies in West Berbice accident, another injured

A West Coast Berbice accident this morning has left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Dead is Lincoln Carmichael, 21, of Seafield Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to information gathered, the accident occurred along the Golden Grove, West Coast Berbice road.

Stabroek News was told that Carmichael was a passenger in the front seat of the vehicle when the accident occurred.

Shamar Hercules, 20, of Bushlot village, also on the West Coast of Berbice, who was the driver of the car, PSS 2472, was injured in the accident.

This newspaper was told that the men were heading home from a night club around 4 am when Hercules reportedly lost control of the motor car and slammed into a utility pole.

The men were both rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where Carmichael was pronounced dead on arrival.