Second Georgetown School of Nursing Annex officially opened

Ninety trainee nurses recited the Nightingale Pledge on Friday as the first batch of trainees of the Georgetown School of Nursing Annex II, which was officially declared open by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence.

“We at the Ministry of Public Health are mandated to provide quality, affordable health care from the coastland to the hinterland, leaving no one behind, so it behooves us to extend our human resources, our nurses, to provide a fillip to our initiatives to address shortcomings and reach our people even in the most remote location,” Lawrence said before she declared the Annex open at the Critchlow Labour College, on Woolford Avenue, in Georgetown.

The Annex’s facilities include a Clinical Laboratory, a library, three classrooms and a staff room…..