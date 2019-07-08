Herstelling man killed in Cullen crash

An accident on the Cullen Public Road, Essequibo Coast has claimed the life of a 32-year-old Herstelling man and left another hospitalized.

The dead man has been identified as Premnarine Rampersaud, Lot 191, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. The injured man has been identified as Fazil Salim, 23, of Lot 26 Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The driver, a 32-year-old of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast was taken into police custody. A breathalyser test administered to the driver revealed that his alcohol intake was above the legally prescribed limit…..