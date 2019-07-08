Jagdeo submits 11 names for GECOM Chairman

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has submitted to President David Granger the names of 11 persons he had originally nominated to fill the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and who have agreed to have their names resubmitted.

“The … following persons have given their consent, and, are hereby submitted for consideration: Annette Arjoon-Martins, B S Roy (retired Justice of Appeal), Gerry Gouveia, Joseph Singh (Retired Major General and former GECOM Chairman), Kashir Khan (attorney), Krisndatt Persaud (former Senior Magistrate), Lawrence Lachmansingh, Norman McLean (Retired Major General), Onesi La Fleur, Ramesh Dookhoo,” said a letter, dated July 6th, from PPP/C executive Gail Teixeira to Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon.

The seven persons, who according to Jagdeo, indicated to him that they are no longer open to having their names resubmitted are attorneys Nadia Sagar, Sanjeev Datadin, Christopher Ram, Teni Housty and Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, Professor James Rose and writer/activist Ryhaan Shah…..