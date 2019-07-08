Guyana News

[Video] Sea defence breaches at Mahaicony threaten over 1,500 acres of rice fields

-farmers already counting millions in losses

A section of Choturam Jorree’s farm under water.

Breaches in the Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) sea defence have left rice and livestock farmers threatened by rising saltwater and some have already recorded millions in losses while others are fearful that they will lose millions more should the situation take a turn for the worse.

Some farmers have already given up on this crop of rice as water from the Atlantic Ocean has begun to seep into their farms.

WATCH: Sea defence breaches at Mahaicony

The sea defence, which separates farmlands and the ocean, broke away on Thursday afternoon threatening their crops and livestock, farmers said. That stretch of sea defence has been eroding for some time and the farmers said they made numerous complaints to the authorities but nothing was done…..

