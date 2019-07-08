Whistle-blowers call for junior ranks accused of corrupt practices to also be sent on leave

Several police officers who provided Stabroek News with information over the past month on police corruption in ‘B’ Division are now questioning why junior ranks who aided at least one bandit and were accused of being involved in other corrupt practices, are still on active duty.

The sources pointed out that a senior officer, who was accused of being involved in corrupt practices, was sent on leave to facilitate an investigation, while several junior officers are still on the job. Last month, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves was sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation.

Additionally, they noted that an officer, who was also accused of being paid to carry out a hit on another officer, also remains on the job.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that over a dozen officers, stationed both in and out of ‘B’ Division, have so far provided statements to the Police’s Office of Professional Responsibil-ity, which is conducting an investigation into the allegations…..