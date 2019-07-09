Floodwater receding after Mahaicony sea defence breach

Floodwater that inundated sections of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday has slowly started to recede but farmers still fear major damage to their crops, according to Chairman of the Region Five Council Vickchand Ramphal.

Ramphal told Stabroek News yesterday that while the water continues to flow inland due to breaches in the sea defence, it has started to recede slowly due to there not being heavy and consistent rainfall over the last few days.

However, he said it still poses a huge risk to farmers…..