Floodwater receding after Mahaicony sea defence breach

-as emergency works continue

The sea defence breach at Columbia,  West Mahaicony. There are no mangroves in the areas breached. (Arvind Panchu Photography)

Floodwater that inundated sections of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday has slowly started to recede but farmers still fear major damage to their crops, according to Chairman of the Region Five  Council Vickchand Ramphal.

Ramphal told Stabroek News yesterday that while the water continues to flow inland due to breaches in the sea defence, it has started to recede slowly due to there not being heavy and consistent rainfall over the last few days.

However, he said it still poses a huge risk to farmers…..

