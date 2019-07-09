Granger nominates eight for GECOM Chair including Patterson

President David Granger and his representatives have been accused by the Opposition of failing to act in “good faith” after they made eight nominations and refused to engage in discussion about the 11 names nominated by Opposition Leader for Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Instead of participating in these discussion, the President’s representatives suggested eight new individuals for consideration including the most recent Chair, retired Justice James Patterson.

Beginning at five in the afternoon the two sides met for just under one hour but made no decisions instead Patterson as well as Stanley Ming, Kesaundra Alves, Dr. Aubrey Armstrong, Kadim ‘Kads’ Khan, Kim Kyte-Thomas, Justice (rtd) Claudette La Bennett and Justice (rtd) Stanley Moore were suggested as possible candidates…..