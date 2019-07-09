Jordan spared jail time by presidential respite

By Zoisa Fraser and Femi Harris-Smith

Saved from imprisonment by a presidential respite, Finance Minister Winston Jordan yesterday maintained that he ought not to be held personally responsible for government’s failure to pay the more than US$2 million judgment awarded to Dipcon for road works and he warned that the proceedings brought against him in his personal capacity could cause many to rethink public service if it is upheld.

“I have never contracted a service from Dipcon and I feel personally offended that an action can be brought in my personal capacity to pay a judgment to the state. Any monies garnered by the state is garnered through, principally, taxes. So, this is a judgement that has to be paid from taxpayers’ money,” Jordan told the media shortly after being presented with the Financial Intelligence Unit’s annual report yesterday.

Jordan had been given up to yesterday by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry to pay the US$2,228,400 owed to the Trinidad-based construction company, failing which he would be liable to imprisonment for 21 days. In addition, the judge imposed court costs, which have to be borne by Jordan in the sum of $3 million…..