Man wanted over attack on gay rights activist surrenders

Maverick De Abreu, the man wanted in connection with the assault on gay rights activist Joel Simpson, yesterday surrendered to the police in the presence of his attorney, Siand Dhurjon.

Dhurjon, when contacted last evening, confirmed that he accompanied De Abreu yesterday afternoon to the Brickdam Police Station, where he was taken into custody pending investigations.

The attorney explained that his client submitted a written statement to the police on the allegation that he assaulted Simpson. According to Dhurjon, his client denied the allegation that he assaulted Simpson and was merely present during the attack at Bourda Market…..