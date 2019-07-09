Guyana News

Motorbiker dies in Vlissengen Road crash

Stephon Beckles

A motorcyclist of Guyhoc Park, Georgetown died yesterday  in an accident on Vlissengen Road, in the vicinity of the Ministry of Agriculture, following a collision with a car.

 Police said the driver of the motor car has been arrested and is currently assisting with investigations.

The accident claimed the life of Stephon Beckles 28, of 2104, Guyhoc Park and has left the pillion rider Kevin Andy, 22 of Lot 48 Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown hospitalized. The accident occurred just after 12.30 am yesterday…..

