Nandlall calls for inquest into Suddie lockups death

Attorney Anil Nandlall, who is representing the interests of the widow of the taxi driver found dead by police in the Suddie lockups last week, has written to the heads of the Police Complaints Authority, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Police Commissioner, requesting an inquest into his death.

The letters were sent to the offices yesterday.

Lallbachan Bachan, 39, of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast, died while in police custody on June 30.

The police had said that Bachan, a father of four, was discovered dead in a cell around 6.10 am on Monday, July 1, days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. At the time, the police said, Bachan was the lone occupant of the cell. ….