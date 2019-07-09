Police hold four over murder of moneychanger, daughter

The Police have detained four persons in connection with the murders of the Better Hope moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arian.

Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that the arrests were made early this morning.

He said that the detained men are currently being interrogated by investigators in the division.

Last Thursday, the father and daughter were gunned down during a robbery at their Better Hope home.

The attack occurred at around 3.15 in the afternoon.

Both victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.