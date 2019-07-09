Guyana News

Prosecutor learnt of cop’s change in story from defence in Maryann Daby trial

-unaware why statements were not disclosed to him

John Holder

A police prosecutor yesterday testified that he only learnt of statements made by Constable John Holder recanting his original evidence against  murder attempted accused Maryann Daby after they were disclosed by the woman’s lawyer.

Police Prosecutor 13114 Richard Harris, who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Court Superintendent’s Office and deployed to the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), made this admission while he was under cross-examination by Holder’s attorney, Stephen Roberts.

Holder is on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice in Daby’s trial…..

