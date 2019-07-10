Cops grill four over murders of Better Hope moneychanger, daughter

Four persons remained in police custody last night in connection with the murders of Better Hope moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his daughter, Arian.

The four, who were arrested yesterday morning, were being interrogated by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit at the Criminal Investigation Department, at Eve Leary up to press time.

The fatal shooting of the father and daughter occurred at their 58 Robert Street, Better Hope North, East Coast home around 3.30 pm last Thursday.

The Guyana Police Force had said that from preliminary investigations, the bandits confronted the elder Latchman as he exited his car. He had returned home just moments earlier…..