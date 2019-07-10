Corriverton Treasurer, Town Clerk asked to explain how council was misled on finances

Both the Treasurer and Town Clerk of Corriverton have been invited by the Local Government Commission (LGC) to show cause why they should not be disciplined for providing the Town Council with inaccurate information on the finances of the municipality.

According to Andrew Garnett, Deputy Chair of the LGC, an investigation conducted by the commission found that the complaints raised by the Town Council against Treasurer Ronita Griffith in May of this year had merit.

Griffith has been accused of failing to account for a $3.2 million expenditure during the fiscal year of 2017/2018 and engaging in actions which led to the loss of some $3.6 million in rates and taxes from Black Bush Rice Milling Company for the period 2007 to 2016…..