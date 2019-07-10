Guyana News

Driver in Cullen Road fatal accident on $325,000 bail

Premnarine Rampersaud

The driver of the car that was involved in Sunday’s accident on the Cullen Public Road, Essequibo Coast, which resulted in the death of Premnarine Rampersaud, was yesterday charged in the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

Thirty-two-year-old Chateram Gooray of Lot 4, Henrietta, Essequibo Coast, was arraigned before Magistrate Esther Sam. He was slapped with three traffic charges and placed on $325,000 bail.

Apart from being charged with causing the death of Rampersaud due to dangerous driving, he was charged for failing to render assistance to an injured person and driving under the influence of alcohol…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

M&CC sets up sub-committee to oversee City Hall restoration fund

M&CC sets up sub-committee to oversee City Hall restoration fund

By

Police seeking driver in Annandale hit-and-run

By

Three arrested in relation to West Dem armed robbery

By

Comments

Trending