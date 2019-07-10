GGMC signals intent to grant gold and diamond prospecting licence to Van West-Charles and associates

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has announced the intention to grant a prospecting licence to TINO Guyana Development Estates whose principals include head of Guyana Water Incorporated, Richard Van West-Charles.
According to an extraordinary gazette dated June 29 and seen by Stabroek News, Van West-Charles along with Lear Goring and Roxroy Parris have applied for a medium scale Prospecting Permit to explore for Gold and Diamonds on a tract of state land located in the Potaro Mining District in the vicinity of the Oring Creek.
