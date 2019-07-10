Man found guilty of raping boy, 6

Following a trial, a man was yesterday unanimously convicted by a jury on the charge of raping a six-year-old boy.
Leonard Albert now awaits sentencing for the crime.
Albert was charged with violating the child on June 12th, 2012 in the county of Essequibo.
The trial commenced last week and after about two hours of deliberations yesterday, a 12-member jury returned with the unanimous verdict…..
