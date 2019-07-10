Guyana News

Man found guilty of raping boy, 6

Leonard Albert

Following a trial, a man was yesterday unanimously convicted by a jury on the charge of raping a six-year-old boy.

Leonard Albert now awaits sentencing for the crime.

Albert was charged with violating the child on June 12th, 2012 in the county of Essequibo.

The trial commenced last week and after about two hours of deliberations yesterday, a 12-member jury returned with the unanimous verdict…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Order to extradite Marcus Brian Bisram stands

By
GGMC signals intent to grant gold and diamond prospecting licence to Van West-Charles and associates

GGMC signals intent to grant gold and diamond prospecting licence to Van West-Charles and associates

By

Promotor gets two years, $2.4M fine for cocaine trafficking

By

Comments

Trending