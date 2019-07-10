M&CC sets up sub-committee to oversee City Hall restoration fund

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council on Monday formed a sub-committee that will be responsible for the restoration fund for City Hall.
Mayor Ubraj Narine, who brought up the need for the sub-committee, said the setting up of the fund will involve other stakeholders from the private sector and other organisations in Guyana.
“[The] City Hall building is a historic building. And I believe that every spark, you have to spark before you get a fire. So I am sparking it here that the fire can blaze, in terms of people who need to contribute and what to contribute to the restoration of City Hall,” Narine said…..
