Over $8.5B in suspicious transactions reported to FIU last year

The 331 suspicious transaction reports received last year by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) related to sums totalling over $8.5 billion, according to Director Matthew Langevine.

This is among the findings included in the unit’s annual report, which was handed over to Finance Minister Winston Jordan on Monday.

The report is expected to be made public on the ministry’s website shortly.

Moments before the handing over, Langevine said that the Suspicious Transactions Reports (STRs) were shared with the unit to see if there was need for any investigation. Some of these suspicious transactions concerned tax evasion, drug trafficking, corruption in public office, suspected terrorist financing and insider trading. From the STRs, he said the majority of 40 intelligence reports and 10 updated reports were shared with the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Langevine said the reports were also shared with State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)…..