Police seeking driver in Annandale hit-and-run

Leon Fung -A- Fat

Traffic ranks in ‘C’ Division are currently on the hunt for a driver who was involved in a hit and run accident on Sunday night on the Annandale Railway Embankment road.

Police Commander, Calvin Brutus, told Stabroek News that they have gathered some information and are working to solve the case.

The accident on Sunday night claimed the life of Leon Fung-A-Fat, 31, of 162 Annandale South.

Delon, a brother of Fung-A-Fat, told Stabroek News that police have retrieved surveillance footage from a few supermarkets in the area and are currently working to enhance the video…..

