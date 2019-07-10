Port Kaituma miner fatally stabbed during scuffle

A 22-year-old miner of Port Kaituma, North West District, was fatally stabbed after being involved in an argument.

The dead man has been identified as Errol Glasgow Thomas. The stabbing took place at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River between 12.10 am and 2.30 am yesterday.

Police investigations have revealed that Thomas and the suspect were drinking at a shop when an argument ensued. The argument, police said, escalated into a scuffle between the men.

During the scuffle, police said Thomas was stabbed multiple times in his throat and neck. He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is yet to be apprehended.