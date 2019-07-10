Private sector greatly concerned at gov’t refusal to honour Dipcon judgment

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has expressed “great concern” about government’s continued refusal to pay Dipcon Engineering Services Ltd sums owed since 2009 despite several court judgments in the company’s favour and questioned government’s respect for the judiciary and the principle of separation of powers.

“The private sector must, at all times, be confident that the principles of sanctity of contracts reinforced by the independence of the Courts will be honoured by the State,” the PSC stressed in a statement last evening adding that for both foreign and domestic investors to do business with any degree of confidence, they must be confident that the rule of law, administered by an independent judiciary, will, at all times, be upheld and respected by the government of the day. According to the PSC, the intervention of President David Granger to protect the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan from the law rather than to encourage him to pay the amount owed and thereby follow the rule of law, sends a message that businesses and private investors can be wronged with impunity.

Jordan had been given up to Monday by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry to pay the US$2,228,400 owed to the Trinidad-based construction company, failing which he would be liable to imprisonment for 21 days. In addition, the judge imposed court costs, which have to be borne by Jordan in the sum of $3 million…..