Promotor gets two years, $2.4M fine for cocaine trafficking

A jail sentence of two years and three months and a fine of $2.4 million were yesterday handed down to a promoter who was found guilty of being in possession of 2.5 pounds of cocaine for trafficking.

Wyette Amsterdam learned his fate subsequent to the reading of a probation report in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown.

Amsterdam had been charged with having 1.160 kg (equivalent to 2.5 pounds) of cocaine for trafficking on October 17th, at Stabroek Market Square, in the vicinity of the Lodge bus park…..