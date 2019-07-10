Roger Khan released from jail

After serving almost ten years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking, Guyanese drug kingpin Roger Khan has been released and is now in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to ICE’s website, Khan is “in custody” at the Krome North Service Processing Center detention facility.

ICE is the law enforcement agency of the federal government of the US tasked to enforce the immigration laws of the country and to investigate criminal and terrorist activity of transnational organisations and aliens within the United States.

It means the deportation action has commenced against the convicted drug lord and he may be back on Guyanese soil soon.

Up to Sunday, Khan, whose age is given as 47, was in what was described as a “low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” He was subsequently released on Monday.

In October 2009 while sentencing Khan US Federal Judge Dora Irizarry had stated that following his prison term he would be placed on five years’ supervised release, but would more than likely be deported. She had warned him that if he re-entered the US illegally after deportation, he would be arrested and sentenced to a much longer prison term than 15 years. In her comments during the sentencing, Judge Irizarry had stated that while no sentence imposed on Khan would make right whatever atrocities he had committed, the fact that he would serve time in a US prison meant that justice has been served. She had sentenced him to two terms of 15-years and one term of 10 years, all of which ran concurrently.

Khan was linked to the former PPP/C government and former Health Minister Dr Leslie Ramsammy was implicated as being the government official who authorised the importation of spy equipment found in a vehicle in which Khan and others were travelling. Ramsammy has repeatedly denied any links to Khan.